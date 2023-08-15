With five days separating us from the club’s first official fixture of the season, Juventus coach Max Allegri has surely envisioned a starting lineup by now.

The Bianconeri begin their Serie A campaign in an away fixture against Udinese at the Dacia Arena. The match takes place on Sunday evening.

La Gazzetta dello Sport are already projecting the first Juventus starting formation of the season. The pink newspaper obviously expects a 3-5-2 lineup.

Despite recent market rumors, Wojciech Szczesny should start in goal. Naturally, Mattia Perin would step up in case of an emergency.

At the back, the source tips the Brazilian trio of Danilo, Gleison Bremer and Alex Sandro to start at the expense of Federico Gatti.

In the middle of the park, Manuel Locatelli will operate in the deep role with Adrien Rabiot on his left. The Frenchman has recently shaken off a physical issue.

Fabio Miretti could get the nod ahead of Weston McKennie for the third midfield spot, while Nicolò Fagioli and Paul Pogba remain unavailable.

Timothy Weah will be the natural choice on the right flank, while Filip Kostic could maintain his spot the left despite competition from Andrea Cambiaso.

Dusan Vlahovic should spearhead the formation, with Federico Chiesa by his side.

However, this predicted lineup could still change based on market shakeups and other developments in coming days.

Juventus Predicted Lineup (3-5-2): Szczesny; Danilo, Bremer, Sandro; Weah, Miretti, Locatelli, Rabiot, Kostic; Vlahovic, Chiesa