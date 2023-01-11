Early predicted Juventus lineup for Napoli showdown

This week, Juventus heads south for a crunch meeting against Napoli at the Maradona Stadium in a clash which could have major implications on the Scudetto race.

Although Max Allegri will still be missing some key players like Dusan Vlahovic, Paul Pogba and Juan Cuadrado, the manager will have various options at his disposal. So how will his team line up on Friday?

According to la Gazzetta dello Sport, Juventus will maintain the 3-5-1-1 formation with Angel Di Maria acting as an attacking midfielder.

But while the Argentine supported Moise Kean in last weekend’s outing against Udinese, Arkadiusz Milik could get the nod this time in what would be first return to Naples following his unceremonious exit in 2021.

Elsewhere on the pitch, the Brazilian trio of Danilo, Gleison Bremer and Alex Sandro should reunite in defense in front of Wojciech Szczesny.

Filip Kostic will maintain his spot on the left wing, but the pleasant surprise could be the introduction of Federico Chiesa on the opposite flank.

Finally, the source tips Weston McKennie to join Manuel Locatelli and Adrien Rabiot in the midfield trio.

However, these expected lineups could be updated in the next 48 hours.

Juventus Expected XI (3-5-1-1): Szczesny; Danilo, Bremer, Sandro; Chiesa, McKennie, Locatelli, Rabiot, Kostic; Di Maria; Milik