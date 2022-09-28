Early probable formation for Juventus ahead of Bologna encounter

This weekend, the domestic leagues will resume following the international break. For their part, Juventus will host Bologna at the Allianz Stadium on Sunday.

Although the players are still making their way back to Turin, La Gazzetta dello Sport already has vision on how Max Allegri will line up his troops for the upcoming contest.

After missing the majority of the action this season due to recurring injuries, Wojciech Szczesny should reclaim his spot between the posts, despite Mattia Perin’s recent strong showings.

Leonardo Bonucci displayed positive signs as he led Italy towards the Semi Final of the UEFA Nations League. The captain should also regain his spot in the middle of a back-three, with the Brazilian Duo of Danilo and Gleison Bremer by his side.

While Fabio Miretti is doubtful for the next match after sustaining a knock with Italy U-21, Adrien Rabiot and Manuel Locatelli should make their respective returns from injury, joining Leandro Paredes in the middle of the park.

Juan Cuadrado and Filip Kostic remain the natural options for the wingback roles, while Arkadiusz Milik returns from a recent suspension to accompany Dusan Vlahovic upfront.

Juventus Probable XI (3-5-2): Szczesny; Bremer, Bonucci, Danilo; Cuadrado, Locatelli, Paredes, Rabiot, Kostic; Milik, Vlahovic