Early probable formation for Juventus ahead of Napoli clash

With the holiday season now behind us, Serie A clubs are putting their final touches in their preparations for the restart.

As for Juventus, their campaign will resume with a major clash against a direct rival, as they host Napoli at the Allianz Stadium on January 6.

Max Allegri will be missing Giorgio Chiellini, Carlo Pinsoglio and Arthur Melo after testing positive for Covid-19, while Leonardo Bonucci sustained a knock recently.

On another note, Danilo remains injured, while Aaron Ramsey may have already played his final match for the club.

According to the latest probable formations displayed by la Gazzetta dello Sport, Allegri should maintain the 4-3-3 lineup that he used before the break.

Wojciech Szczesny will start in goal, with Juan Cuadrado, Daniele Rugani, Matthijs de Ligt and Alex Sandro in front of him. Luca Pellegrini could be out with an illness.

The midfield trio could be composed from Manuel Locatelli, Weston McKennie and Rodrigo Bentancur.

Federico Bernardeschi will join Alvaro Morata and Moise Kean upfront, while Paulo Dybala and Federico Chiesa could be fit enough to make their returns from injury, but won’t start the match.

Juventus probable XI (4-3-3): Szczesny; Cuadrado, Rugani, de Ligt, Alex Sandro; McKennie, Bentancur, Locatelli; Bernardeschi, Morata, Kean