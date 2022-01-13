Early probable formation for Juventus ahead of Udinese match

Following the heartbreaking defeat at the Italian Super Cup, Juventus must now shift their attention back to their main objective and focus on earning all three points against Udinese.

After 120 minutes of action, Max Allegri’s men will have very little time to recharge their batteries.

Therefore, the starting formation on Saturday will heavily depend on which players manage to regain their best physical conditions.

But according to la Gazzetta dello Sport, Max Allegri will revert to an attacking 4-2-3-1 formation.

We saw this lineup during the December stretch, however, the tactician adopted a more cautious 4-3-3 formation against the big clubs (Napoli, Roma and Inter) since the turn of the new year.

The pink newspaper expects Wojciech Szczesny to return to goal after gaining his Green Pass.

Juan Cuadrado and Matthijs de Ligt should start at the back after missing the Super Cup due to suspensions. Giorgio Chiellini will maintain his place at the back, while Mattia De Sciglio completes the backline.

After playing for the whole 120 minutes on Wednesday, Adrien Rabiot and Weston McKennie could sit out this weekend. Thus, Manuel Locatelli and Rodrigo Bentancur are the favorites for the double-pivot roles.

Allegri could unleash Dejan Kulusevski on the right wing while Federico Bernardeschi takes the opposite flank.

Finally, Paulo Dybala should return to the starting formation, playing just behind Alvaro Morata.

Juventus Probable XI (4-2-3-1): Szczesny; Cuadrado, de Ligt, Chiellini, De Sciglio; Bentancur, Locatelli; Kulusevski, Dybala, Bernardeschi; Morata