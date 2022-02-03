Early probable formation for Juventus ahead of Verona match: Will the new buys start?

Despite the fact that the Serie A season was halted due to the international break, Juventus kept their fans entertained with a spectacular ending to the January transfer session.

The Bianconeri bolstered their squad with two important arrivals (Dusan Vlahovic and Denis Zakaria), while bidding farewell for three others – Dejan Kulusevski, Rodrigo Bentancur and Aaron Ramsey.

Nonetheless, the transfer market carnival is now over, and it’s time for the players to do their talking on the pitch.

On Sunday, Juventus will resume their campaign with a meeting against Hellas Verona – one of the clubs that defeated the Max Allegri’s men in the first half of the campaign.

According to la Gazzetta dello Sport, the tactician will maintain his hybrid 4-2-3-1 formation.

Wojciech Szczesny will be in goal, while the back four could be composed of Danilo, Matthijs de Ligt, Giorgio Chiellini and Luca Pellegrini. On the other hand, Leonardo Bonucci remains unavailable due to an injury and Alex Sandro is out after testing positive for Covid-19.

Following Bentancur’s departure, Adrien Rabiot could return to the starting formation in a double pivot role alongside Manuel Locatelli.

Juan Cuadrado should take the right wing, with Weston McKennie acting as a hybrid left winger. Paulo Dybala will support Vlahovic who could be set to make his first start for the Old Lady.

Juventus Probable XI (4-2-3-1): Szczesny; Danilo, de Ligt, Chiellini, Pellegrini; Locatelli, Rabiot; Cuadrado, Dybala, McKennie; Vlahovic