Early probable formation for Venezia trip: Cuadrado returns to original role

On Saturday, Juventus will be looking to register their third Serie A win on the trot at the expense of the newly promoted Venezia.

Max Allegri will be without Federico Chiesa and Dejan Kulusevski for the away trip to Venice, which leaves him short of options on the wings.

According to Tuttosport via JuventusNews24, the manager will make up for his absentees by fielding Juan Cuadrado in his natural position.

The Colombian veteran has been deployed at right-back recently following the injury of Danilo, but with Mattia De Sciglio back to the fold, La Vespa will be used in a higher position.

Wojciech Szczesny should return to goal, while Leonardo Bonucci is expected to maintain his position at the back alongside either Giorgio Chiellini or Matthijs de Ligt.

Manuel Locatelli will operate in the middle of the park, while Rodrigo Bentancur and Adrien Rabiot contend for a starting role.

With Cuadrado on the right wing, Federico Bernardeschi should be unleashed on the left side.

Paulo Dybala should be fit enough to start in the free role behind the center forward who is expected to be Alvaro Morata.

Juventus Probable XI (4-2-3-1): Szczesny; Cuadrado, Bonucci, de Ligt (Chiellini), Pellegrini; Bentnacur (Rabiot), Locatelli; Cuadrado, Dybala, Bernardeschi; Morata