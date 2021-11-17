Early probable formations for Lazio-Juventus: Will Immobile and Dybala make it?

Following a woeful start to the campaign, there’s simply no more room for error, especially when Juventus take on a direct opponent for Champions League qualification.

On Saturday, the Bianconeri travel to the Italian capital where they’ll meet their former boss Maurizio Sarri who’s now in charge of Lazio.

While the encounter is still three days away, JuveNews have delivered their early probable starting formation for both sides.

With Giorgio Chiellini and Mattia De Sciglio still recovering, Max Allegri should rely on the tried and tested backline of Danilo, Leonardo Bonucci, Matthijs de Ligt and Alex Sandro.

In midfield, Manuel Locatelli should be an automatic starter, but his midfield partner remains uncertain. However, the source believes that Rodrigo Bentancur will be the favorite for the role.

Juan Cuadrado should operate on the right wing, while Weston McKennie takes the opposite flank. This would allow Federico Chiesa to start as a second striker beside Alvaro Morata.

Paulo Dybala will return to Turin in the following hours to conduct some tests after sustaining a knock during the international break. Thus, the Argentine is unlikely to start.

On the other hand, Sarri has a major doubt of his own, with Ciro Immobile desperately trying to regain fitness ahead of Saturday’s clash.

Nevertheless, the Italian bomber will most likely miss the clash, and would subsequently be replaced by Vedat Muriqi.

LAZIO (4-3-3): Reina; Hysaj, Luiz Felipe, Acerbi, Radu, Milinkovic-Savic, Leiva, Luis Alberto; Felipe Anderson, Muriqi, Pedro