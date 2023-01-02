Early probable Juventus formation for Cremonese match: Rabiot from the start?

This Wednesday, Juventus will resume their Serie A campaign in a trip to Cremona. The Bianconeri will hoping to extend their positive domestic run after collecting six wins in a row before the winter break without conceding a single goal.

According to la Gazzetta dello Sport, Max Allegri will immediately thrust Adrien Rabiot back to the starting lineup despite his relatively late return.

The France international took part in the World Cup final a couple of weeks ago, so the club granted him additional days of rest.

The source believes that the former PSG man will join Manuel Locatelli and Nicolò Fagioli in the middle of the park, as it was the case before the break. Filip Kostic will regain his spot on the left flank.

The right wingback position is proving to be a major headache for the manager in the absence of the injured Juan Cuadrado and Mattia De Sciglio, but Weston McKennie could get the nod.

At the back, the Brazilian trio of Danilo, Gleison Bremer and Alex Sandro should be the obvious choices in the absence of club captain Leonardo Bonucci.

With Dusan Vlahovic out of the squad, the source tips Moise Kean and Arkadiusz Milik to form a striking partnership.

Finally, the biggest uncertainty remains the goalkeeping position following Wojciech Szczesny’s slight neck problem. The pink newspaper believes that Mattia Perin (60%) is the favorite to start ahead of the Pole (40%).

Juventus Probable XI (3-5-2): Perin (Szczesny); Danilo, Bremer, Sandro; McKennie, Fagioli, Locatelli, Rabiot, Kostic; Milik, Kean