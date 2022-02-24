Early probable lineup for Juventus ahead of Empoli encounter

With eight players unavailable, Max Allegri will have very few options to pick from ahead of Saturday’s trip to Empoli.

Kaio Jorge and Federico Chiesa are out for the remainder of the campaign, while Weston McKennie is another long-term absentee.

Moreover, Paulo Dybala, Federico Bernardeschi, Alex Sandro, Daniele Rugani and Giorgio Chiellini are also among the absentees.

According to la Gazzetta dello Sport’s probable lineups, Juventus will start in a 4-3-3 formation against their Tuscan hosts.

Wojciech Szczesny will start in goal, while Danilo returns to his natural right-back role. Leonardo Bonucci will make his return to the the starting formation alongside Matthijs de Ligt.

In Sandro’s absence, Luca Pellegrini should get the nod to start at left-back ahead of Mattia De Sciglio.

Manuel Locatelli could play in the middle of the midfield trio, with Denis Zakaria on his right and Adrien Rabiot on the left, leaving Arthur Melo on the bench.

Finally, Dusan Vlahovic will lead the frontline, flanked by Juan Cuadraro and Alvaro Morata.

However, these predicted lineups could change between now and the match, as we’re still almost 48 hours away from kickoff.

But with few options available, the vast majority of the lineup picks itself.

Juventus Probably XI (4-3-3): Szczesny; Danilo, Bonucci, de Ligt, Pellegrini; Zakaria, Locatelli, Rabiot; Cuadrado, Vlahovic, Morata