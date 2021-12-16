Dybala
Early probable lineup for Juve’s trip to Bologna: Who will replace Dybala?

December 16, 2021 - 5:30 pm

Following Paulo Dybala’s recent injury, Max Allegri is left with some major headaches ahead of the trip to Bologna.

The Bianconeri will take on Sinisa Mihajlovic’s men on Saturday, but will have to do so without their Argentine star who left the pitch injured against Venezia last weekend.

Moreover, the Old Lady will miss other key players like Federico Chiesa and Danilo, while Dejan Kulusevski’s availability remains doubtful.

According to la Gazzetta dello Sport, Allegri will maintain his 4-2-3-1 formation despite being left with a depleted attacking department.

Wojciech Szczesny should start between the posts, and the source expects the manager to maintain the same back-four that started last Saturday – Mattia De Sciglio, Leonardo Bonucci, Matthijs de Ligt and Luca Pellegrini.

Rodrigo Bentancur is tipped for a return alongside Manuel Locatelli in the double pivot, dropping Adrien Rabiot to the bench.

In the absence of Chiesa and Kulusevski, Juan Cuadrado and Federico Bernardeschi become the lone natural options to be deployed on the wings.

Despite his forgettable display against Venezia, Kaio Jorge could be given the nod to start in Dybala’s role, acting like a second striker.

Finally, Alvaro Morata remains the favorite to start ahead of Moise Kean in the center forward role.

Juventus Probable XI (4-2-3-1): Szczesny; De Sciglio, Bonucci, de Ligt, Pellegrini; Locatelli, Bentancur; Cuadrado, Kaio Jorge, Bernardeschi; Morata

