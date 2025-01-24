Juventus has shown interest in Lloyd Kelly for quite some time, dating back to last season, and the Bianconeri remain keen on bringing him to Turin this month. Kelly, who joined Newcastle United, has not managed to secure a regular starting spot at the Premier League club. This lack of consistent game time could lead him to seek a move to a club where he will have more opportunities to play. Juventus, looking to strengthen their defensive options, see Kelly as a potential addition who could offer valuable depth to their squad.

However, Newcastle United has strong ambitions of securing a top-four finish in the Premier League this season. As such, they are not eager to part ways with any of their key players. To persuade Newcastle to part with Kelly, Juventus would likely need to offer a substantial transfer fee. While Juventus would prefer to secure him on a loan deal, Newcastle’s current ambitions make such an arrangement unlikely.

Newcastle manager Eddie Howe addressed the speculation surrounding Kelly’s future, stating, as quoted by Il Bianconero: “I’ve seen a bit of speculation about him. We’ve certainly had no offer remotely close to getting the club to make a decision on that. Lloyd is an integral part of what we’re doing from my point of view. His challenge is to try to work his way up the team. He’s just arrived, so I think he’s got a lot to achieve here.”

(Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)

Kelly could be a strong addition to Juventus’ squad, offering solid defensive depth and the potential to improve further in Serie A. While he has not been a first-choice player for Newcastle, he has shown promise, and a move to Italy could provide him with the platform to develop his game further.

The main obstacle for Juventus is Newcastle’s reluctance to let go of Kelly, given their aim to finish in a European spot. As a result, Juventus will likely need to meet the club’s asking price if they are serious about securing the defender’s services this January. Despite the challenges, Juventus will continue to monitor the situation closely, hoping to strengthen their defensive options as the season progresses.