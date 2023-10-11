Former Juventus midfielder Edgar Davids anticipates that the Bianconeri will be contenders for the Scudetto. However, he acknowledges that it’s still too early to determine if they can secure the championship.

Juventus has traditionally been a strong contender for the Serie A title, and they seem to have an advantage over other clubs in this season’s race, particularly because they are not competing in a European competition.

Max Allegri faces significant pressure to guide his team to another title victory, and at present, Juventus is well-positioned in the league standings.

Davids, nevertheless, believes that it will be necessary to wait until the month of March to get a clearer picture of whether Juventus is a genuine contender for the Italian championship.

He said, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb:

“Of course. It’s still early and the championship can always be won. I I think we need to get to March, now we’re only in October.”

On the favourites to win, he added: “There are always favourites. Inter are doing very well, but there’s still a long way to go.”

Juve FC Says

We remain the biggest club in Italian football, so it is not surprising that we are always expected to win the league.

Our players have demonstrated that they can get results when it matters and we are confident this will be a good campaign.