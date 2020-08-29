Edin Dzeko close to joining Juventus

Roma striker Edin Dzeko looks ever more likely to join Juventus during the transfer window, with multiple reports from Italy suggesting a deal is close to complete.

The 34-year-old is reportedly at the top of Andrea Pirlo’s list as a replacement for Gonzalo Higuain, who is expected to have his contract terminated by mutual consent.

Corriere dello Sport report that Dzeko has decided on Juve and the Bianconeri have no other ideas in mind, not even Luis Suarez who was recently linked with a move to the club.

According to the newspaper, a deal could be announced at the start of next week, but may be delayed until the departure of Higuain is confirmed.

La Repubblica report along similar lines, suggesting a deal is already done with Juve director Fabio Paratici having already agreed terms with Dzeko’s agent and Roma.

Dzeko is expected to earn €7.5 million a season, while Roma will net €10 million from the sale plus €2 million in performance related bonuses.