All Stories, Transfer News

Edin Dzeko to join Juventus

September 17, 2020

Edin Dzeko is set to join Juventus in the coming days after the club reached an agreement with Roma and the player.

The Bianconeri have been frantically looking for a striker following Gonzalo Higuain’s move to MLS to join Inter Miami last week.

Dzeko and Luis Suarez were the most likely candidates with new coach Andrea Pirlo reportedly preferring a move for the Bosnian international.

Sky Sport Italia’s Gianluca di Marzio now confirms (see below) that a deal is in place between Juve and Roma and terms have been agreed with Dzeko with club medical tests expected in the coming days.

 


Transfer journalist Fabrizio Romano also confirmed the news, reporting that Arkadiusz Milik will join Roma which will free up Dzeko to make the move to Turin, possibly before the weekends match against Sampdoria, but it’s unlikely he’ll arrive in time to feature in the game.

 

Goal Italia’s Juventus correspondent Romeo Agresti reports (see below) that Juventus will play Roma €16 million for the 34-year-old with Dzeko signing a two-year deal, valued at €7.5 million per season.

 

Administrator

Site Administrator and Owner. Started Juvefc.com way back in 2001, still going strong, still supporting one club. Solo Juve.

You Might Also Like

JuveFC.com Player Ratings 2019/20 – Analysis

September 17, 2020

Luis Suarez arrives in Perugia

September 17, 2020

Luis Suarez expected in Italy today

September 17, 2020