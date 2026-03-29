Edon Zhegrova could end his adventure at Juventus after one disappointing campaign if the right offer arrives in the summer.

The Kosovar completed a deadline-day transfer from LOSC Lille last summer, arriving as a replacement for Nico Gonzalez, who joined Atletico Madrid.

The 26-year-old was considered one of the most explosive wingers in Ligue 1, but he only cost Juventus €15 million, as his contract with the French club was set to expire in June 2026.

Edon Zhegrova failed to convince Luciano Spalletti

When Zhegroa joined Juventus, he was still making his way back from a serious injury he suffered last season.

Therefore, his coaches and the fanbase patiently awaited him to regain his optimal physical condition. However, the Herford native is still nowhere near his best form.

He has only made 21 appearances this season for a combined 447 minutes, and only started on one occasion (against Pafos in the Champions League).

According to Tuttosport, Juventus are ready to cut their losses on Zhegrova, as they feel he’s not entirely suited for the club’s plans.

Luciano Spalletti already criticised the winger’s lack of effort in the defensive phase, as unlike Francisco Conceicao and Kenan Yildiz, he doesn’t show enough desire to win back possession.

Furthermore, the sitter he missed in extra time against Galatasaray rendered him incresingly unpopular with the fanbase, as the team could have progressed to the Champions League Round of 16 had he made the most out of that golden chance.

Juventus need €11.4 million to sell Zhegrova

As the Turin-based newspaper explains, Juventus would be happy to sell Zhegrova as long as they don’t register a capital loss.

The winger’s book value will be €11.4 million next summer, so this figure is considered the threshold for any negotiations. Any transfer below this mark would constitute a financial blow for the club.

The source notes that Zhegrova has suitors in the Premier League, and he remains popular in Ligue 1.

However, it remains to be seen if any club would be willing to bet on him after a poor campaign that even saw him lose his starting berth with Kosovo, who are preparing to meet Turkiye in the final of the World Cup playoffs on Tuesday.