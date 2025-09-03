Edon Zhegrova is expected to make an immediate impact at Juventus following his deadline-day transfer to the Allianz Stadium.

The Bianconeri strengthened their squad significantly with the additions of Zhegrova and Lois Openda, joining an already impressive roster that includes some of Italy’s finest players. The Kosovo international had been monitored by the club for several months, as it became clear that his time at Lille was drawing to a close.

Zhegrova’s Move to Juventus

Zhegrova enjoyed a successful spell in Ligue 1 with Lille, impressing with his technical ability and attacking threat. Seeking a new challenge, he embraced the opportunity to join Juventus, where he is expected to contribute immediately to Igor Tudor’s squad. The club are reportedly delighted to have secured his services, confident that he will adapt quickly to Serie A.

Samir Ujkani, Kosovo’s sporting director, has also voiced his optimism about the player’s move. Speaking to Il Bianconero, he said, “He’s definitely a top-tier player, one of those players who can change the team and shape the season. Now that he’s healthy, I’m sure he’ll impress in Italy: he’s a hard worker, he’s grown year after year, and now he’s ready for a different experience. Because Juventus, with all due respect to the clubs Edon has played for so far, is something else entirely.”

Zhegrova signs for Juventus

A Valuable Addition for Juventus

Zhegrova is regarded as a versatile and talented attacker, capable of influencing games in multiple ways. His arrival bolsters an already strong squad and provides Tudor with additional options in the final third. The expectation is that his experience and ability will complement the existing group, enhancing Juventus’ prospects in both domestic and European competitions.

With the addition of Zhegrova, Juventus can claim one of the most competitive squads in Italy this season. His talent, combined with the team’s existing quality, suggests that the Bianconeri are well-positioned to challenge for Serie A honours and make a strong showing on multiple fronts.