Arsenal sporting director Edu Gaspar and his Juventus counterpart Cristiano Giuntoli are poised to engage in negotiations for a player in the near future, and Edu is well-prepared for what lies ahead.

Edu has excelled in his role as Arsenal’s sporting director, playing a key role in securing the signings of several promising talents. Under his leadership, the Gunners have consistently been positioned at the top of the Premier League table in consecutive campaigns at this stage of the season.

On the other hand, Giuntoli recently joined Juventus during the summer after nearly a decade of outstanding work with Napoli. Widely regarded as one of the top directors in European football, Giuntoli is anticipated to restore the glory days to Juventus.

He will deal with many colleagues from other clubs, perhaps from January, but Edu may not be one after the Gunners director said, as quoted by Calciomercato:

“Have I spoken to Giuntoli for January? No, he’s a tough guy, too difficult for me to deal with him.”

Juve FC Says

It is great to have a reputation for being tough to negotiate with as a sporting director and Edu’s comments should be seen as a praise for Giuntoli.

This is just the start of his tenure, and it already looks very impressive; it would be interesting to see what our team looks like when he has spent more time on the job.