Netherlands legend Edwin van der Sar revealed that he had the opportunity to join Liverpool in 1999, but he ultimately chose to sign for Juventus instead. The Dutch goalkeeper went on to make over 60 league appearances for the Bianconeri and won a trophy before moving to Fulham in England.

During his time at Ajax, van der Sar was highly sought after, with numerous top European clubs expressing interest in securing his services. As he prepared to leave the Netherlands, several teams were keen to make him their first-choice goalkeeper. Among the offers he received, he narrowed his options to Liverpool and Juventus before ultimately deciding on the Italian giants.

Choosing Juventus Over Liverpool

Twenty-six years after making the decision, van der Sar explained his reasoning in an interview with La Gazzetta dello Sport. He said, “I had two options: Liverpool or Juventus. I spoke with both clubs, then my heart pushed me to Italy. Serie A was the best league around back then, Juventus was an historic club and had beaten us in the Champions League final in 1996.

“I liked the Bianconero jersey, and I was intrigued by the idea of playing in a team where a legendary keeper like Dino Zoff had been the main man.”

Stuart Franklin /Allsport

The Appeal of Italian Football

Van der Sar’s choice reflected not only the allure of Juventus as a club but also the status of Italian football at the time. Serie A was widely regarded as the strongest league in the world, and Juventus’ history of success, coupled with their tactical sophistication, made them an irresistible destination for a young goalkeeper with ambitions to develop at the highest level.

The decision to join Juventus allowed van der Sar to experience top-level football in one of Europe’s most competitive leagues, paving the way for a distinguished career that later saw him succeed in England and on the international stage. His reflections highlight the historic appeal of Italian football and the magnetic draw of a club like Juventus during its peak years.

For many, Juventus symbolised one of the world’s most historic teams, and van der Sar’s decision serves as a reminder of the club’s enduring prestige in global football.