Egypt vs Iran | Group G, Matchday 3 | Friday, 26 June 2026, 20:00 local (03:00 BST, 27 June) | Lumen Field, Seattle

Group G standings: Egypt 1st (4 pts) | Iran 2nd (2 pts) | Belgium 2nd (2 pts) | New Zealand 4th (1 pt)

TV/Streaming (UK): ITV / BBC

What’s At Stake

Egypt enter Matchday 3 top of Group G with four points and know that a win secures a place in the knockout rounds for the first time in their World Cup history. Iran sit second on two points alongside Belgium, meaning a victory here would move them level with or ahead of Egypt and keep their own elimination hopes alive, with Belgium’s result against New Zealand running simultaneously. A draw leaves Iran relying on other results, and defeat almost certainly ends their tournament. The stakes could hardly be clearer for either side.

Verdict

Egypt, already unbeaten through two competitive World Cup fixtures and leading their group, are fancied to hold their nerve and claim the win that would seal a historic knockout-round place. At 6/4 with leading operators, the Egyptians represent sound value given their superior points tally and the added motivation of making history at Lumen Field.

Egypt vs Iran Match Preview

Egypt have surprised many observers in Group G. Hossam Hassan’s side drew 1-1 with Belgium on Matchday 1 before beating New Zealand 3-1 in Vancouver, making it the first World Cup victory in the country’s modern era. Mohamed Salah has been central to their performances, contributing goals and assists and closing in on the all-time Egypt scoring record. With qualification almost within reach, there is genuine momentum behind this squad.

Iran have yet to win at this tournament. After drawing 2-2 with New Zealand and then holding Belgium to a goalless stalemate, manager Amir Ghalenoei’s side are still very much alive but need a positive result. Mehdi Taremi captains Team Melli and remains the focal point of their attack, though the lack of a goal in either World Cup match so far is a concern. Iran have never progressed beyond the group stage across their previous World Cup appearances, and the pressure to break that pattern sits squarely on their shoulders here.

The game is likely to be decided by whether Egypt’s attacking quality, built around Salah and Omar Marmoush, can pierce an Iranian side that has been difficult to break down. Iran will need to take their chances if they come, because a conservative approach in pursuit of a draw may not be enough given the simultaneous Belgium vs New Zealand result.

Team Form

Egypt – last five results

New Zealand (A): Won 3-1 (FIFA World Cup)

Belgium (A): Drew 1-1 (FIFA World Cup)

Brazil (N): Lost 1-2 (Friendly)

Russia (H): Won 1-0 (Friendly)

Spain (A): Drew 0-0 (Friendly)

Egypt’s two competitive World Cup results stand out. The draw against Belgium was a respectable opening effort, and the 3-1 victory over New Zealand showed a side capable of taking their chances. The pre-tournament friendlies included a creditable goalless draw away to Spain, which offers further evidence that this squad can organise defensively against quality opposition.

Iran – last five results

Belgium (A): Drew 0-0 (FIFA World Cup)

New Zealand (H): Drew 2-2 (FIFA World Cup)

Mali (N): Won 2-0 (Friendly)

Gambia (N): Won 3-1 (Friendly)

Costa Rica (N): Won 5-0 (Friendly)

Iran’s warm-up results were encouraging, particularly the 5-0 demolition of Costa Rica, but their World Cup performances have been more cautious. Two draws from two group games have left them with enough to progress, but only with a win here. The goalless draw against Belgium suggests Ghalenoei’s side can defend competently, yet scoring goals against better-organised teams remains an unresolved question.

Egypt vs Iran Head to Head

These two nations have met just once in recorded history, a 1-1 friendly draw in June 2000. With only a single meeting on record, no meaningful historical pattern can be drawn, making current form and tournament context the more reliable guides for Egypt vs Iran betting odds and prediction purposes.

Team News

Egypt appear to have no significant injury concerns heading into this fixture. Hossam Hassan has a settled squad with the majority of players drawn from Al Ahly, Pyramids and Zamalek domestically, supplemented by European-based players including Salah at Liverpool and Marmoush at Manchester City. All four of Egypt’s tournament scorers so far, Emam Ashour, Salah, Mostafa Ziko and Trezeguet, are available, giving Hassan genuine attacking options.

For Iran, Alireza Beiranvand is the established first-choice goalkeeper, while Ehsan Hajsafi, one of the most experienced defenders in the squad with 146 caps, anchors the backline. Alireza Jahanbakhsh and Saman Ghoddos provide creativity in midfield, with Taremi the target man. There are no reported suspensions from the first two group games, and the squad appears to be available in full as Ghalenoei picks his strongest team for a must-win fixture.

Predicted Lineups

Predicted XI (Egypt – 4-2-3-1): El Shenawy; Ramy Rabia, Mohamed Hany, Mohamed Abdelmonem, Ahmed Fatouh; Emam Ashour, Hamdy Fathy; Ibrahim Adel, Mohamed Salah (c), Trezeguet; Omar Marmoush

Predicted XI (Iran – 4-3-3): Beiranvand; Ramin Rezaeian, Shojae Khalilzadeh, Hossein Kanaanizadegan, Milad Mohammadi; Saeid Ezatolahi, Rouzbeh Cheshmi, Alireza Jahanbakhsh; Mehdi Ghayedi, Mehdi Taremi (c), Mohammad Mohebi

Predicted lineups based on available squad information and current tournament form. Squads to be confirmed by managers ahead of kick-off.

Key Tactical Matchup

The central battle is likely to come between Mohamed Salah’s ability to exploit space behind Iran’s full-backs and Ehsan Hajsafi’s experience managing wide threats in a deep defensive block. Salah, with 116 caps and 67 international goals, will look to drift inside from the right and overload Iran’s left channel, a zone Hajsafi at 36 may struggle to cover at pace. If Ghalenoei’s side push forward seeking a winner, the space that opens in behind could be decisive for an Egypt counter-attack built around Salah and Marmoush, who together account for a significant portion of Egypt’s recent scoring threat.

Best Bets

Main Pick: Egypt to win @ 6/4

Egypt sit top of Group G with four points and carry genuine motivation heading into this fixture. They have already beaten New Zealand 3-1 and drawn with Belgium, and a win here would seal a historic first appearance in the World Cup knockout rounds. Iran have yet to win at this tournament and have scored just two goals across their two group games. At 6/4, Egypt to win is the standout selection.

Goals Pick: Over 2 goals @ 1/1

The over 2 goals line sits at evens with leading operators. Iran need to win, which means they cannot afford to sit deep for long, and an open game with Egypt’s attacking quality through Salah and Marmoush is plausible. Egypt have scored four goals in two group games, and Iran conceded twice in their opener. Goals have come in both Group G fixtures so far, supporting the case for a match with three or more.

Scorer Pick: Mohamed Salah to score anytime

Salah has scored at this World Cup and is Egypt’s primary creative and goal threat, with 67 international goals in 116 caps. He is central to how Egypt attack and will be motivated by the prospect of closing in on the all-time Egypt scoring record during this tournament. He is the natural selection for anytime scorer interest in this fixture.

Bet Builder: Egypt to win and over 2 goals

Combining Egypt to win with over 2 goals combines the two strongest reads from the available data. Egypt’s four goals scored against New Zealand and Belgium point to an attack in form, while Iran’s need to push for a result opens space. This combination suits the bet builder or acca format for those looking to build on the main pick.

Odds Across Operators

Best available prices for Egypt vs Iran across leading operators are listed below. Egypt are favoured at 6/4, the draw is priced at 7/4, and Iran are available at 3/1.

Egypt Win – 6/4

Draw – 7/4

Iran Win – 3/1

Over 2 Goals – 1/1

Under 2 Goals – 10/11

How to Watch and How to Bet

How to Watch

Egypt vs Iran kicks off at 20:00 local time in Seattle on Friday, 26 June 2026 (03:00 BST on Saturday, 27 June). UK viewers can watch live coverage on BBC or ITV, with streaming available via BBC iPlayer. The match is free-to-air in the United Kingdom.

How to Bet

To place a bet on Egypt vs Iran at the best available price, follow these steps:

Compare Egypt vs Iran betting odds across leading UK operators to find the best available price on your chosen market. Open an account or log in to your existing account with a licensed UK bookmaker. Navigate to the FIFA World Cup 2026 section, then Group G fixtures. Select Egypt vs Iran from Matchday 3 on 26 June 2026. Choose your preferred market, match result, goals total, or a scorer selection. Enter your stake in the bet slip and review the potential returns before confirming. For an acca or bet builder, add additional selections to your bet slip before submitting. Confirm your bet and retain your bet slip reference until the match is settled.

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