Eight Young players who didn’t find enough space at Juventus

While Juventus are preparing to welcome Dusan Vlahovic to Turin, ilposticipo is reminding us that young players don’t always make it at the club.

The article mentions eight players who failed to cement themselves as pillars with the Bianconeri.

The first name on the list is a Dejan Kulusevski. Although he remains a part of the club and can still reignite his stint, the Swede might already have one foot out of the door – especially following the arrival of the Serbian bomber.

Then we have Leonardo Spinazzola, who spent several years on loan in the lower divisions, before finally impressing at Atalanta. The Wingback returned to Juventus for one final season (2018/19), but despite his promising performances, the Bianconeri exchanged him for Roma’s Luca Pellegrini.

In 2016, the Bianconeri splashed the cash for a young Croatian from Dinamo Zagreb, but Marko Pjaca has been on loan from one Serie A club to another. He currently plays for Torino.

The winger has found another Juventus alumni on the other side of the city as Rolando Mandragora is still proving to be one of the most underrated midfielders of his generation. The Old Lady bought him from Genoa, but never truly gave him a chance.

The same goes for Riccardo Orsolini, who has become a vital piece of the puzzle for Sinisa Mihajlovic at Bologna.

Emil Audero was a promising goalkeeper who rose from the club’s youth ranks, but the strong competition meant that he had to make his bones elsewhere. He has now established himself as a solid shot-stopper at Sampdoria.

Mattia Caldara was all set to take the torch at the back for Max Allegri’s side, but the club eventually decided to exchange his services for the return of Leonardo Bonucci. He has been incredibly unlucky with injuries, but is currently trying to reignite his career at Venezia.

Finally, Federico Mattiello was a favorite of Allegri, but a terrible injury ruined his development. He’s now attempting to regain his best physical shape at Atalanta.