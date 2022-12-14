Eintracht Frankfurt could hold the key to Juventus landing Milinkovic-Savic

Juventus remains keen on adding Sergej Milinkovic Savic to their squad as soon as they can, with the midfielder now nearing the end of his current deal at Lazio.

He has been one of the finest players in his position in European football since he moved to Rome and his current deal expires in 2024.

Juve wants to add him to their squad now, but the midfielder is also in talks with the Biancocelesti and they want him to stay.

Lazio also wants a Juve player, Luca Pellegrini, this gives the Bianconeri the chance to offer them a player-plus-cash deal in exchange for Milinkovic-Savic.

However, a report on Tuttosport reveals Juve will have to get Eintracht Frankfurt to terminate Pellegrini’s loan deal before such a proposal can even happen.

He joined the Germans on loan in the summer and has not played as many games as required, but the Germans still want him to remain with them until the end of the season.

Juve FC Says

Unless we added a recall option in the deal that took Pellegrini to Germany, Frankfurt is right to hold on to the player until the end of the season.

However, we can work out an agreement with the Germans to release him, even if it means paying them a little fee for the inconvenience.