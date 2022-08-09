Eintracht Frankfurt director confirms the imminent departure of Kostic

While Eintracht Frankfurt prepare to take on Real Madrid in the UEFA Super Cup, the Germans will have to do it without the services of one of their main stars from last season.

When the Bundesliga side won the Europa League, Filip Kostic was crowned as the best player of the tournament. Yet, the Serbian won’t take part in the prestigious match against the European champions.

According to multiple reports from Germany and Italy, the winger is on the verge of completing a transfer to Juventus. Thus, he will be left out from the squad that will participate in tomorrow’s Super Cup.

Frankfurt sporting director Markus Krosche confirmed that Kostic is set to leave, and that he will be left out of the squad based on the request of his possible next club, in a subtle reference to the Bianconeri.

“Filip performed in an exemplary manner last season and played an important role in winning the Europa League,” said the German director in Tuesday’s pre-match press conference as reported by Calciomercato.

“We have always said that we would not put any obstacles in his way if we receive an offer that is good for all parties.

“We are currently in promising talks with another club and are working on finding a solution.

“We have a large roster and we have a lot of faith in the guys, who all deserve their chance and are excited about the challenges they face.

“Thus, we have decided – also at the request of the player’s possible new club – to play the match against Real Madrid without Filip.”