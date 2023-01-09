Eintracht Frankfurt sets deadline on Luca Pellegrini’s future

After selling Filip Kostic to Juventus last summer, Eintracht Frankfurt picked up Luca Pellegrini as a direct replacement for the Serbian. The Italian signed for the Bundesliga side on a one-year loan deal.

However, it seems that the two parties aren’t exactly adamant on maintaining their collaboration until the end of the season.

In recent weeks, Lazio have been showing interest in Pellegrini, as Maurizio Sarri has asked for an additional left-back in his squad.

According to TuttoMercatoWeb, Eintracht Frankfurt wouldn’t object Pellegrini’s transfer to Lazio, but they have set their deadline in mid-January.

If the Italian player were to make his return to Serie A, then it has to ensue during the first half of the month, as the German club would want to reserve some time to find a suitable replacement.

On another note, the source claims that Lazio would like to strike a deal with Juventus that would see Pellegrini joining them on an 18-month loan deal with a right or obligation to buy.

Ironically, the 23-year-old had began his playing career with the Biancocelesti’s arch rivals Roma. He then joined Juventus in 2019 in a controversial exchange deal that saw Leonardo Spinazzola heading towards the Eternal City.