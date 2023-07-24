Since his arrival to the club, new Juventus director Cristiano Giuntoli has been tirelessly working on luring young and exciting profiles to Turin.

While we’re yet to see concrete results, the former Napoli sporting director is renowned for picking up bargain deals.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport via ilBianconero, Juventus directors Giuntoli and Giovanni Manna are looking to add Jesper Lindstrom to the fold.

The 23-year-old is an attacking midfielder who could also play on the wings. He’s been displaying impressive performances since joining Eintracht Frankfurt in 2021.

The young Dane is a Brondby IF youth product. His contract with the Bundesliga club runs until 2026.

As the source explains, Juventus and Frankfurt share an excellent rapport. Last summer, they completed a double swoop as Filip Kostic landed in Turin while Luca Pellegrini went in the opposite direction.

The report claims that Lindstrom has already announced his willingness to join Juventus this summer. However, Eintracht’s asking price remains high (35 million euros).

Therefore, the source expects Juventus to bide their time and offload some players before launching an onslaught for the Danish player, potentially by the end of the summer transfer market session.

The Bianconeri would certainly need an attacking player with Lindstrom’s characteristics if Federico Chiesa winds up leaving the club this summer.

Last season, the young Dane contributed with seven goals and four assists in 27 Bundesliga outings. He also scored a goal in the Champions League and another in the German Cup.