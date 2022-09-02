“Either Juve or nobody” Paredes speaks about joining Juventus

Leandro Paredes has revealed that he wanted to move to only Juventus if he ever left PSG.

The Argentinian midfielder has just completed his loan deal to the Allianz Stadium after Juve chased his signature all summer.

He is one player Max Allegri has been eager to work with and Juve was clear that they will sign him if they can raise the funds and offload some deadwood.

It took some time, but he will finally wear black and white for at least this campaign.

The midfielder has now opened up on deciding to move to the club and he says it was easy.

As soon as he heard that he could move to the Allianz Stadium, that was the only place he wanted to go.

He said, as quoted by Calciomercato:

“For me it was the dream team, I always wanted to come. I had the chance for many years and I didn’t want to let this chance pass. To my friends and family I said: ‘Either Juve, or nobody’. So I’m happy to be here.”

Juve FC Says

Paredes has been Allegri’s top choice, and he has finally got his man.

We now expect him to show the fans why the gaffer was so eager to add him to his squad all along.