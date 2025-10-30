Juventus majority owner, John Elkann, surprised the players by showing up in the dressing room following Wednesday’s victory over Udinese.

The Serie A giants sacked Igor Tudor on Monday after failing to claim a win in eight matches, temporarily handing the reins to Juventus Next Gen boss Massimo Brambilla while awaiting Luciano Spalletti’s arrival.

The Bianconeri finally ended the negative by beating their Friulian visitors by three goals to one.

John Elkann was at the Allianz Stadium for Juventus vs Udinese

During the contest, the cameras picked up Elkann, who was in the stands alongside his teenage son, Oceano. The patron’s presence surely hasn’t gone unnoticed, as he rarely attends Juventus matches.

According to multiple reports in the Italian press, the 49-year-old didn’t only watch the action unfold from afar, but also decided to have a word with the Juventus players in the locker-room after the contest.

John Elkann (Photo by Joe Portlock/Getty Images)

As IlBianconero director Romeo Agresti explained, Elkann took the opportunity to congratulate the player for their significantly improved displayed against Udinese.

Nevertheless, the Exor CEO was also keen to emphasise the importance and delicacy of this period. With two managers sacked within the same calendar year, the players must shoulder the burden from now on.

Elkann seeking a more prosperous chapter at Juventus

This was the message that Elkann wanted to convey to the squad, while urging them to seize the opportunity of Spalletti’s arrival to turn the page and usher in a new era.

The 66-year-old’s first match in charge will be away to the resilient Cremonese on Saturday.

Needless to say, the former Napoli and Italy boss will hardly have the opportunity to implement his new ideas ahead of his Juventus bow, so it will be up to the players to show the same desire and tenacity displayed against Udinese.