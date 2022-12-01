Elkann assures Juventus does not need fresh cash injection

Juventus do not need fresh capital John Elkann, the chief of Exor, the club’s parent company has assured investors.

The Bianconeri have been thrown into some financial troubles after their former president and board of directors all resigned because of the ongoing account falsification case.

The Bianconeri reportedly underreported their losses by hiding some of their financial transactions with clubs and players, most notably Cristiano Ronaldo.

This could mean the club is in financial trouble and needs some fresh capital injection because of it.

However, Elkann insists that isn’t the case. He said via Football Italia:

“Juventus does not need fresh capital.

“We are in a situation where there is a clear direction going forward, as we already announced yesterday. A new Board of Directors will be appointed in January and the President will be Gianluca Ferrero, who will know how to approach various issues.

“The club will also have a very capable director general in the areas where Juventus are present. We have a great, experienced coach like Max Allegri.”

Juve FC Says

We remain one of the biggest clubs in the world and certainly have the quality players to help us compete.

Capital injection could help us sign new men and meet other financial needs, but Elkann will not say we do not need one if we do.

We trust the club’s accounts are healthy and will continue to do well as we begin to win matches and march towards winning the league title.