Juventus Football Director Cristiano Giuntoli reportedly has the green light to pursue the services of Thiago Motta.

With every miserable outing, it is becoming evidently clear that Max Allegri has no future at Continassa.

The Livorno native has been unable to steer the team back to winning ways in recent months, as the Bianconeri continue to bleed points while falling further in the Serie A standings.

Juventus are now third in the table, only two points ahead of Bologna, which happens to be the home of the man who has emerged as the most likely candidate to replace Allegri in the summer.

Since his contract with the Rossoblu expires at the end of the season, Motta would be free to join the Old Lady in June.

According to Calciomercato, Juventus majority owner John Elkann is becoming increasingly convinced by Giuntoli’s plan to replace Allegri with the Italo-Brazilian coach.

The Juventus Football Director has intensified contacts with Motta’s entourage in recent weeks, as he looks to secure the services of one of the most sought-after young tacticians in Europe.

The former Inter and PSG midfielder is reportedly ready to leave Bologna at the end of the season, even if were to guide the club towards a historical Champions League qualification.

Motta currently earns 1.3 million euros for his services at the Renato Dall’Ara, but he would certainly command higher wages if he ends up signing for Juventus.