Juventus head coach Luciano Spalletti received a call from the club’s majority owner, John Elkann, following the team’s 3-0 win over Sassuolo.

The 66-year-old tactician joined the club in late October as a replacement for the sacked Igor Tudor. While the experienced manager isn’t considered a caretaker by any means, he accepted a short-term contract, something that the hierarchy highly appreciated.

Since his arrival, Spalletti has managed to restore order at the club, which had started the campaign on the wrong foot. The team gradually managed to climb some spots in the Serie A table, as well as the Champions League, not to mention producing a more exciting brand of football.

Juventus & Elkann set to offer Luciano Spalletti a new contract

Needless to say, Spalletti has managed to convince the Juventus fanbase, as well as the board, so a contract renewal is considered long overdue.

According to Italian journalist Alfredo Pedullà, Elkann called Spalletti to congratulate him for the team’s win over Sassuolo on Wednesday evening, as well as the convincing display.

Luciano Spalletti (Photo by Gabriele Maltinti/Getty Images)

This phone call is not an insignificant event, but it signals the hierarchy’s great faith in the manager’s work.

Pedullà also expects the board to accelerate the talks with the former Italy boss over a new deal valid until the summer of 2028.

Tudor’s contract termination could unlock Spalletti’s new deal

One of the main reasons that prompted Juventus to offer Spalletti a short-term deal (expiring at the end of the season) is that the club has two other head coaches on the payroll, having sacked Thiago Motta and Igor Tudor last year.

But as announced earlier on Thursday, the Bianconeri were able to reach a settlement with Tudor, who agreed to terminate his contract.

Therefore, with the Croatian scratched off the wage bill, Juventus will have additional room to manoeuvre, which should be enough to offer Spalletti a long-term deal.