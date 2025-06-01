Ahead of the Champions League final, an important summit took place in Munich featuring Juventus majority owner John Elkann, club director Giorgio Chiellini, and incoming general director Damien Comolli.

The latter has recently resigned from his post as Toulouse president, and is expected to be announced as the newest addition to the Juvenuts hierarchy on Monday.

Nevertheless, the Frenchman has already inherited the sporting dossier from the departing Cristiano Giuntoli.

Therefore, Comolli held an important meeting with Elkann and Chiellini in order to lay plans for the upcoming summer transfer target.

Kenan Yildiz identified as the face of new Juventus project

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, all three men agreed that Kenan Yildiz must be put at the forefront of the club’s project, highlighting his great importance to the cause.

The Juventus officials consider the Turkiye international not only a key figure on the pitch, but also fundamental on the marketing front.

Therefore, the pink newspaper reveals that the Bianconeri plan to present the 20-year-old with a new contract offer after the Club World Cup, as they would like to tie him down with a new and improved contract, although he had only signed a renewal last August.

Juventus determined to keep three players, offload another three

In addition to Yildiz, Juventus have also identified Khephren Thuram and Andrea Cambiaso as the two other ‘untouchable’ stars.

The French midfielder enjoyed a solid first campaign in Turin on a personal level, while the Italian fullback was heavily linked with Manchester City in January, so this development could signal a turning point in his Juventus career.

On the contrary, the directors pinpointed Nicolo Savona, Douglas Luiz and Samuel Mbangula as the three players who could be offloaded in the summer to make room for new arrivals.