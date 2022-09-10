Elkann confident Juventus is on the right path with their rebuild

The head of the Agnelli family John Elkann has backed Max Allegri to take Juventus back to the top of Italian football again.

The Bianconeri gaffer won five consecutive league titles in his first stint as the club’s manager.

He was fired and was away from the club for two seasons. However, Juve brought him back in the last campaign to rebuild the team.

Fans had expected to win trophies under him in that campaign, but that never happened and they remain inconsistent this term.

They lost their last game to PSG in the Champions League and would look to get back to winning ways against Salernitana tomorrow.

Juve remains one of the top clubs in the world, but are they going in the right direction? Elkann thinks so.

He says, as quoted by Football Italia:

“I’m more than confident, I’m convinced! Because Juve are going through a new cycle, as has happened many times in the now 100-year history that links my family to the Juventus shirt.

“In 2023 my family will celebrate 100 years together with Juventus, a world record. And it’s a strong bond that is passed on from generation to generation.

“After every cycle you have to have the patience to rebuild.”

Juve FC Says

Elkann’s family has owned this club for a century, so he knows what it means to be in transition.

Some fans want the team to keep winning, but there is a transition period for every club in the world, and this is ours.