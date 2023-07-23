On the eve of the Agnelli family’s 100th takeover anniversary, Juventus majority owner Elkann gave an interview to La Stampa (via JuventusNews24), defending his club’s name amidst the recent financial and legal troubles.

The Bianconeri received a 10-point deduction last season in the Capital Gains trial. This cost them a spot in the Champions League, as they were supposed to finish third in the Serie A table based on their league results. Instead, the club landed seventh.

The club was also involved in another trial concerning Salary Maneuvers dating back to the Covid-19 era. The case ended in a plea bargain with the prosecution office.

For his part, Elkann insists that Juventus acted in compliance with all laws and regulations.

“There are those who think that Juventus is the problem. On the contrary, Juventus is part of the solution.

” Juve has historically been the backbone of Italian football. The club is an integral part of it. It provided solid blocks to the national team that went on to win World Cups.

“And on the economic level, with market operations, we have spent half a billion euros in recent years to bring players to Italy, making a significant contribution to supporting the budgets of Serie A and lower division teams.

“We have always been a positive force for Italian football and we want to continue to be so, remaining open to dialogue and collaboration with the institutions.”

On another note, the Juventus patron aimed a dig towards the Premier League, labeling it as “The Super League”.

“The problem is there for all to see: the Super League already exists, it’s called the Premier League.

“The other national championships are far behind. The best players go to play in England, ending up impoverishing local competitions.

“How do we respond to this challenge? That’s the question. It’s not a question that concerns Juve. It is a problem that affects the entirety of European football.”