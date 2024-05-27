Juventus majority owner John Elkann shared a hug with Massimiliano Allegri in Monaco, suggesting that the two men remain on good terms despite the hectic events that ensued in recent weeks.

The Bianconeri sacked the Italian tactician ten days ago following his chaotic actions at the Coppa Italia final.

The 56-year-old infamously stripped in anger after being sent off from the match, he then allegedly threatened Tuttosport’s editor-in-chief Guido Vaciago and also had an altercation with Juventus Football Director Cristiano Giuntoli who had become his great nemesis at the club in recent months.

But despite the unceremonious sacking, Allegri showed no animosity towards Elkann when the two men crossed paths during the Monaco Formula One Grand Prix yesterday.

The EXOR CEO attended the event to support Ferrari (which is also under his company’s banner), and was seen celebrating Charles Leclerc’s historic victory in Monte Carlo.

Moreover, Elkann was spotted embracing Allegri who made an appearance during the glamorous event.

According to Il Corriere dello Sport via IlBianconero, the two men shared a long and sincere hug, suggesting that their personal rapport remains intact.

Hence, the Roman newspaper believes this could be the opening for a settlement that spares Juventus the worst.

The Bianconeri still reportedly owe Allegri and his staff circa 18 million euros in gross wages, as their contracts are valid for another year.

Many expect the management to cite the coach’s misdemeanor as a reason to rescind his contract and relieve themselves from this obligation. However, it remains an unguaranteed ploy.

Therefore, Elkann could reportedly bank on his amicable bond with the Livorno native to reach a settlement, thus avoiding a legal battle.