Juventus majority owner John Elkann has reportedly placed his full trust in Cristiano Guintoli when it comes to deciding the identity of the club’s head coach.

The Bianconeri appointed the 52-year-old as Football Director last summer, placing him as the head of the club’s sporting department.

While the former Carpi and Napoli director has been relatively quiet since his arrival in Turin, he is widely expected to ring some changes in the summer.

Nevertheless, Giuntoli irked the club’s supporters with his statements on Friday, suggesting that the club is still planning for the future with under-fire manager Max Allegri.

However, beyond these diplomatic words, the 56-year-old’s fate at Juventus is anything but secured.

According to Tuttosport via IlBianconero, Elkann will support whatever decision Giuntoli makes regarding the managerial post.

The EXOR CEO has publicly backed the club’s Football Director, insisting that the club’s future lies within his hands.

The Turin-based newspaper thus expects Giuntoli to wield the axe and appoint a new manager in the summer.

As the source tells it, the management as well as Allegri can sense the need for a change, especially amidst the recent disappointing results and hollow displays.

Therefore, Elkann won’t be vetoing any decision Giuntoli makes on this front. On the contrary, he’ll give his full support to the director’s choice.

Italian journalist Gianluca Di Marzio had also confirmed that Juventus will likely opt for a change in the summer, with Thiago Motta emerging as the most likely candidate to replace Allegri.