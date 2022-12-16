Elkann insists on bringing Marotta back to Juventus

John Elkann is spearheading Juventus’ search for new leaders after their former president and his board of directors resigned weeks ago.

The Bianconeri have been in legal turmoil for weeks now, and the resignations means they need to name new leaders by next month.

Several names have been tipped to be a part of the new leadership group. However, one man many fans would love to see is Inter Milan director Beppe Marotta.

He was at Juve until 2018 and helped them begin their dominance of Serie A, before helping Inter to end it after nine consecutive seasons.

He has a deal at Inter until 2025, but A report on Tuttujove reveals he is the man Elkann wants to lead the new Juve and is working towards making an approach for the football executive.

Juve FC Says

Marotta proved his mettle when he was a director at Juve, making him one of the best men for the job as we search for new leaders.

However, it will be hard to lure him away from Inter before his contract expires because they know how valuable he is to their resurgence in recent tcampaigns.

We could wait for him and make him a director when his Inter deal expires, but it will be hard to convince him to join us now.