Elkann knew Juventus could be punished and it explains the choice of the new board

January 21, 2023 - 2:00 pm

Juventus must fight to defend its name after they were handed a 15-points deduction by the FIGC for its capital gains case.

Max Allegri’s men have been working hard to close the gap between them and the top of the league table and even recently had fans dreaming of another league title.

However, even finishing in a European spot will be tough with a 15 points deficit, but Juve is prepared to defend itself in court.

Fans had expected some ex-Juve players to be a member of the new board when it was inaugurated, but John Elkann, who heads Juve’s parent company, went with experience in the legal and accounting side of the business.

This means Juve now has leaders who can defend it against all kinds of accusations and a report on Calciomercato reveals Elkann knew trouble could come, which is why he made the nominations to help the club fight.

In a turbulent time like this, we need leaders who have good legal experiences to help us fight and the new board seems to have that.

Fans will now hope our defence team will do a superb job and get the points deduction overturned when they defend the club in court.

