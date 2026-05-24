Juventus patron John Elkann reportedly plans to find a compromise to keep both Luciano Spalletti and Damien Comolli at the club.

The de facto leader of the Agnelli family entrusted Comolli with significant powers on the sporting, marketing, and financial levels.

The Frenchman was initially appointed as General Director when he joined the club a year ago, before being promoted to the CEO role earlier this season, replacing Maurizio Scanavino.

As for Spalletti, he signed for Juventus in October following Igor Tudor’s sacking and was recently handed a new contract, valid until June 2028.

Luciano Spalletti has his disagreements with Juventus CEO Damien Comolli

In recent weeks, several sources in the Italian media claimed that Spalletti and Comolli don’t see eye-to-eye.

The Juventus CEO emphasises the importance of data-driven recruitment and reveres the Moneyball approach, while the head coach represents a more traditional school of thought.

Recent reports also suggested that Comolli could be shown the door in the coming days, paving the way for Giorgio Chiellini’s promotion. Unlike the Frenchman, the legendary defender shares an excellent rapport with Spalletti.

But according to Tuttosport editor-in-chief Guido Vaciago, Elkann will try to keep both Spalletti and Comolli at the club, urging the two men to find a way to coexist.

“Juve enters the Derby riddled with corporate turmoil, about which Spalletti spoke very clearly in the press and Comolli could speak about ahead of the match,” wrote the journalist in his column (via JuventusNews24).

“These are the two main protagonists in the internal crisis that John Elkann is trying to steer toward a compromise.

“The owners don’t like the idea of ​​once again eliminating the club’s most important role, going so far as to appoint a third CEO in three years, so they’re seeking an agreement.”

Can Elkann restore the peace between Spalletti & Comolli?

Vaciago warns that keeping Spalletti and Comolli under the same roof could spell trouble for Juventus going forward.

“It’s undoubtedly the wisest choice, but paradoxically also the riskiest. Spalletti and Comolli have strong personalities, and the combination would remain dangerously unstable.

“Furthermore, Comolli’s problems within Juve shouldn’t be limited to the most visible duel, the one with the coach. It’s not an easy situation, and it will require all of Elkann’s diplomatic skills, as he is the guarantor of the two most important things in this scenario: the club’s well-being and the fans’ feelings.”

It should also be noted that Spalletti has already formed a solid bond with Elkann, hence why the manager was awarded a new contract regardless of the outcome of the Champions League race. Therefore, Comolli might be walking on thin ice.

In addition to his strained relationship with the coach, a large section of the fanbase considers the Juventus CEO the main culprit behind this disappointing campaign, as none of his four summer signings (David, Joao Mario, Zhegrova, and Openda) delivered the goods.