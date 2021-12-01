Elkann not planning on discharging Agnelli, but it could all change soon

Contrary to general believe, Andrea Agnelli is far from being the strongest figure at Juventus.

Surely the president has the prestigious last name and a great post, but he’s only the nephew of the late Gianni Agnelli.

Therefore, the heir to the Agnelli empire ended up being John Elkann (Gianni’s grandson), and whether Andrea likes it or not, he has to answer for his cousin at the end of the day.

Following the latest investigation related to false accounting, some voices in Turin claimed that the president could be discharged by the majority owner.

Nevertheless, the Corriere della Serra (via TuttoJuve) believes that Elkann won’t dismiss Agnelli at the moment.

And yet, the owner is waiting for the end of the investigation to make a decision based on the results.

The source says that Elkann is well aware of the fact that the club comes first, meaning that he’d be ready to sacrifice family ties in favor of Juve’s best interest.

Juve FC say

This isn’t the first time that Andrea Agnelli finds himself on thin ice. Not even the first time this year.

We all remember how the president faced a major storm last April due to his role in the ill-fated Super League project.

Nonetheless, Elkann stuck by his cousin’s side at the time, and appears to be doing so yet again… at least for now.

But with every new storm, Agnelli’s position is getting weaker, and the results on the pitch aren’t helping his case either.

It remains to be seen if he can pull off another great escape and save his job.