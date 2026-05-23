Damien Comolli could reportedly be sidelined at Juventus from next season if the club fails to qualify for the Champions League at the end of the current campaign, with major structural changes expected in Turin during the summer.

Club owner John Elkann has taken a far more direct role in the running of Juventus since the resignation of Andrea Agnelli and the previous board. His increasing influence has already been reflected in several major decisions involving the direction of the club and the leadership structure behind the scenes.

Juventus Facing Another Rebuild

Last summer, Elkann made the decision to remove Cristiano Giuntoli from his role, while Comolli was given responsibility for transfers and several important football decisions. However, Juventus have continued to struggle for consistency on the pitch, leading to growing concerns regarding the effectiveness of the current project.

The Bianconeri are now preparing for yet another rebuilding phase ahead of next season, with expectations that significant changes could once again take place throughout the squad and club structure. Reports suggest that Comolli may not be central to the next phase of planning if results do not improve quickly enough.

Spalletti Gains Greater Influence

One of the strongest indications of Elkann’s intentions appears to be his decision to hold direct talks with Luciano Spalletti at the conclusion of the season. The Juventus manager is believed to have gained the trust of the club hierarchy following improvements made under his leadership.

According to Tuttojuve, Spalletti has been called for a meeting on Monday with Elkann as discussions begin regarding preparations for the next campaign. The report states that Elkann wants to rebuild the team around the manager’s tactical ideas and long-term vision.

As part of that strategy, Spalletti is expected to have greater influence over recruitment decisions and to communicate more closely with the club’s ownership moving forward, particularly if Juventus enter another important summer rebuilding process.