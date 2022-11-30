Elkann praises Juventus board for resigning

The head of the Agnelli family, John Elkann, has broken his silence after Andrea Agnelli and the club’s board of directors resigned in the face of mounting legal challenges.

Juventus has recently struggled with several legal battles under the leadership of Agnelli, and the latest account falsification claim has forced their board to resign.

Despite the manner of his exit, Agnelli will be remembered as one of Juve’s best-ever presidents and someone who had the club’s best interest at heart.

Speaking about the resignation, Elkann said via Calciomercato:

“The resignation of Juventus Directors represents an act of responsibility, which puts the interest of the company first. The new Council that will be born in January will be made up of figures of great professionalism from a technical and legal point of view, led by President Gianluca Ferrero: together with the other directors, it will have the task of dealing with and solving the legal and corporate issues that are on the table today. I trust that the company will be able to demonstrate that it has always acted correctly.”

Juve FC Says

Juventus’ board always cared about the club and the decisions they made were to help the team win more matches and do well in all competitions.

They may not have left as ideally as they would have wanted, but they clearly did everything in the club’s interest and we expect the new board to work hard to strengthen the organisation.