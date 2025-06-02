Juventus head coach Igor Tudor has reportedly received an important phone call from the club’s majority owner John Elkann.

The club is currently in the middle of a transitional period, with Damien Comolli officially appointed as Juventus General Director, and Giorgio Chiellini elevated to a more significant role.

On the other hand, Football Director Cristiano Giuntoli and some of his collaborators are heading towards the exit door.

But amidst the turmoil, Elkann wanted to reassure Tudor on his position at the club, reveals Tuttosport (via IlBianconero).

John Elkann calls Igor Tudor

The Croatian was appointed in March as a replacement for Thiago Motta who lost the plot in the middle of the campaign.

The 46-year-old initially signed until the end of the season, but he triggered an automatic renewal clause until June 2026 after securing Champions League qualification.

This left the management with a big dilemma: Confirm Tudor for next season or replace him with a more experienced profile.

The Bianconeri launched a staunch attempt to lure Antonio Conte back to Turin, but Napoli eventually convinced him to stay. Moreover, Gian Piero Gasperini is already on the cusp of signing for Roma, reaching the point of no return.

Why Juventus could keep Tudor

Over the last few days, Juventus have been linked with the likes of Stefano Pioli, Roberto Mancini and Marco Silva. Nevertheless, none of these profiles has entirely convinced the hierarchy.

Therefore, the chances of seeing Tudor at the helm next season have significantly increased, as the management will only replace him with a top-notch profile who genuinely wins the hierarchy’s favour.

Aside from Elkann’s reassurance, Tudor will also meet Comolli on Wednesday in a face-to-face summit to share their thoughts on the project, but the two men have already crossed paths before during the coach’s time in France.

In the meantime, the manager will be primarily focused on preparing his squad for the FIFA Club World Cup, as the training camp begins today at Continassa.