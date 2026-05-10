Juventus patron John Elkann reiterated his desire to build an elite squad under the tutelage of Luciano Spalletti.

The 50-year-old had been criticised for his distant approach in the past, but his involvement within the club has increased in recent months.

The Italian businessman has seemingly formed a solid bond with Spalletti. Although the manager had only recently signed a new contract until 2028, Elkann had long expressed his desire to confirm the 67-year-old at the helm of the sporting project.

Some believe that the former Italy manager has even been granted additional powers on the market at the expense of Juventus CEO Damien Comolli.

John Elkann identifies Spalletti, Yildiz & Locatelli as Juventus cornerstones

In his latest public appearance, Elkann insisted that Juventus are on the right path, especially after locking down Spalletti, Kenan Yildiz, and Manuel Locatelli with new contracts, pinpointing the trio as the stalwarts for the present and future.

“The Juventus identity is unique thanks to its fans, to whom I extend my gratitude, and to our players, who have always taken the field with the desire to win for the great Bianconeri family,” said the club’s majority owner in a fan event held in Messina, in the presence of the iconic Michel Platini (via JuventusNews24).

“We want to build a strong Juve. After difficult years, it is important to build on solid foundations: with the renewals of Yildiz, Locatelli and our coach Spalletti — who are our key pillars — we want to assemble an even stronger squad.”

“Our strength has always been the unity between ownership, club, team and supporters: being able to start from an important foundation is the best possible platform to build a side with all the characteristics of a winning Juventus.”

Elkann & Juventus must turn words into action

While the three aforementioned contract renewals were all important for the club’s future, Juve’s ambition will be put to the test this summer when the transfer market reopens.

The Bianconeri are currently lagging behind some of the domestic rivals in terms of quality, not to mention the major gap between them and the European elite.

Therefore, Elkann must urge Comolli and the rest of the management to bolster Spalletti’s ranks with top-notch quality.

The club is currently being linked with a host of targets, including Manchester City captain Bernardo Silva and Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker.