Elkann visits Juventus amidst the on-field and off-field turmoil

Juventus had one interesting visitor at their camp two days ago as they continue to struggle on and off the pitch.

This has been a troublesome season and probably the most chaotic of Andrea Agnelli’s reign.

There has been speculation that he would be replaced as the patron of Juventus soon, with some interesting names being put forward.

Football Italia reports that John Elkann was at the Juve camp for a meeting with him on Wednesday.

Elkann is the cousin of President Agnelli and is the chief of the Agnelli family holding company Exor.

He typically visits the club on rare occasions and not more than five times a year.

There has been so much negative press around Juventus recently with their poor on-field form getting overshadowed by their participation in the botched European Super League project for the last two weeks.

Agnelli has been in the spotlight, but it remains unclear what both of them discussed and the report says Elkann didn’t speak with the Juventus players.

The Bianconeri are staring at the possibility of not playing in the Champions League next season and it would be a disastrous outcome for them.

They have lost so much money in this campaign because of the coronavirus pandemic and they will struggle to cope with their wage bill if they don’t qualify for the UCL next season.