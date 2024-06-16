Emanuele Giaccherini is the latest former player to support Juventus’ appointment of Thiago Motta as manager.

The Bianconeri have named the former Bologna coach to their bench as they look to return to the top of the Italian football pyramid.

Motta has been fantastic as a coach, which has not surprised many because he was seen as an underrated player.

He did well for Bologna, ending his spell there with Champions League qualification, and he now undertakes a bigger task at Juve.

The Bianconeri are more than happy to have him as their manager, and they expect him to deliver on their bench.

Several pundits and former players expect him to do well at the club, and Giaccherini is the latest.

He said, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb:

“He is proving it, I think he is the best choice for Juve. He has shown that he has innovative ideas, he offers spectacular but also effective football, his Bologna together with Inter have been the most beautiful and concrete team in Serie A. He provided always new ideas, players like Calafiori and Lucumi were added midfielders, not simple central defenders.”

Juve FC Says

Motta did well at Bologna, and he looks prepared for a bigger job, so we expect him to succeed on our bench.

The former midfielder knows that the job at Juve is much bigger, but he will get the support he needs to succeed.