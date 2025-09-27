Emanuele Giaccherini spent two seasons at Juventus between 2011 and 2013 before leaving for Sunderland in the Premier League. His time in Turin remains a subject of interest, particularly because of the manner in which he joined the club.

Before his transfer to Juventus, Giaccherini had been regarded as one of the most exciting players in Serie A during his spell with Cesena. His performances drew the attention of Antonio Conte, who had just begun his managerial reign at Juventus and was keen to bring in several players to shape his squad.

The Juventus board, however, were not convinced about all of Conte’s requests. Among the players they were uncertain about was Giaccherini. The club hierarchy did not initially believe he was the right fit for a team of Juventus’ ambitions, yet Conte insisted on securing his services. In the end, Juventus relented, and Giaccherini joined the squad as one of Conte’s chosen men.

Conte’s Faith in Giaccherini

Reflecting on his time at the club, Giaccherini has now spoken about the key role Conte played in his arrival at Juventus. He explained that while the board was not fully convinced, the manager’s persistence ensured the deal went through. Speaking to Tuttojuve, Giaccherini said:

“Juve-Parma, the inauguration of the Stadium, my debut in black and white. Antonio wanted me at all costs even though the club wasn’t very keen. We won 4-0, but I didn’t have a good game: Conte noticed me with my head down in the dressing room, I went home and found a message from him: ‘Today was difficult, but I know you can give me much more.’ He reassured me.”

The message highlights Conte’s ability to motivate and build confidence, a trait that became central to his successful tenure in Turin.

A Mixed Spell in Turin

Despite Conte’s belief, Giaccherini’s time at Juventus did not live up to expectations. He scored only four league goals in 40 appearances before moving to England. While he contributed to the squad during his spell, he ultimately did not establish himself as a decisive player for the Bianconeri.

Looking back, Giaccherini admits his spell with the club was far from perfect. What is clear, however, is that without Conte’s insistence, he might never have worn the black and white shirt at all.