Emanuele Zuelli reveals his delight after making Juventus debut

Juventus youngster Emanuele Zuelli is delighted to have made his debut for the senior side in their friendly game against Arsenal some days ago.

The youngster is one of the Next Gen players the Bianconeri took to the game against the Gunners because a number of senior stars were not available to play.

The Bianconeri won the fixture 2-0 against the Premier League leaders, and it was a good experience for the youngsters.

Zuelli was one of them and said after the game, via Football Italia:

“I’ve already washed the shirt, and I want to keep it in my closet, I am excited to have made my debut, it’s a dream come true.

“For a second, I thought I was in front of the TV, as if I was watching such an important game. Now, I dream of debuting in Serie A.”

Juve FC Says

We have some of the finest Italian youngsters on our books now, and we need to show them we appreciate their hard work in the Next Gen team and will give them chances to play.

Others will take inspiration from his appearance and continue to work hard to ensure the coaches on the senior side notices them and also hands them a chance.