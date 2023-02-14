Emanuele Zuelli thanks Juventus and Allegri after moving to Pisa

Former Juventus youngster Emanuele Zuelli has thanked the club and Max Allegri after he completed a transfer to Pisa.

The Bianconeri groomed the midfielder from when he joined them in 2021 from Chievo.

He primarily played for their Next Gen team and developed into one of the finest youth talents in the country, but couldn’t break into the Bianconeri senior side.

Max Allegri considered him good enough to train with the first team and he joined them in practice a number of times.

But he will continue his career at Pisa after accepting to join them on a permanent transfer.

After making the move, he said via Tuttojuve:

“I trained a lot with Allegri, he also took me on the bench with Sassuolo. I have to thank him very much, he is a great coach and I thank Juventus for giving me so much”.

Juve FC Says

Midfield has become the hardest spot in the Juve team to break into, and Zuelli knows he has a better chance of earning a career in the game if he left.

Allegri has promoted several players from the Next Gen side, but Zuelli needed to wait for his time before getting regular game time.

At Pisa, he will enjoy it almost immediately, which will aid his development and make him one of the finest players in the country.