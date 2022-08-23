Vlahovic
Embarrassing first-half stat reveals how isolated Vlahovic was against Sampdoria

August 23, 2022 - 8:00 am

Juventus earned a frustrating draw from their travel to Sampdoria last night as they lost their 100% start to the season after just two games.

Max Allegri’s men were without opening day hero, Angel di Maria, but their new boy, Filip Kostic, was handed a start.

With Dusan Vlahovic leading the line, Juan Cuadrado on the other wing and Manuel Locatelli pulling the strings in midfield, it looked like a decent lineup.

But Juve was not prepared for the game La Samp would play and the hosts were brave as they attacked and limited the impact of key Juventus men.

Vlahovic was frustrated, and he was unhappy with the likes of Kostic and Cuadrado for not feeding him with the right balls in the first half.

A new stat from Opta has now revealed how isolated the Serbian was in that half.

Opta Paolo tweeted that he made just three touches in the entire half and one of them was kick-off.

Juve FC Says

Sampdoria had a solid game plan to frustrate Juventus, and they went about implementing it very well.

We started the game slowly, and it became harder to get into our stride because the host had taken the initiative.

This performance shows our players are not prepared for the big games of the season.

2 Comments

    Reply martinn August 23, 2022 at 8:33 am

    Vlahovic is proven, and allegri`s tactics, lack of coaching and willingness to throw him under the bus will destroy his career. agnelli needs to swallow his pride and get this clown out now, while we can still save the season

    Reply martinn August 23, 2022 at 8:36 am

    blame the players again? if one or two don`t perform , we cna discuss it, if a WHOLE TEAM don`t perform and have no direction, that`s the coach/lack of coaching and training. #AllegriOut from the first minute he was brought back, and we are finished until he`s gone. These young player`s spirits are beginning to get broken with this stupidity.

