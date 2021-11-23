Embattled Juventus star all but confirms he isn’t returning to Italy

The signing of Mohamed Ihattaren surprised most of us, and many fans might not remember he ever signed for Juventus by next season.

Juve sent the embattled Dutchman out on loan to Sampdoria as soon as he joined them in the summer.

However, he has since gone AWOL and hasn’t returned to Italy for some reason.

He probably would never come back with a new report claiming he has instead bought a new house in the Netherlands.

Reports in Holland via Football Italia claim the youngster has bought a house worth around €1m in Tilburg, in the Stokhasselt Sud district.

This is a clear sign he wants his next club to be in the country and we wonder how Juve will react.

Juve FC Says

It was very clear from early on that Ihattaren wouldn’t be an important part of the Juventus first team in Turin.

The Bianconeri probably only signed him because he has potential, but they have to cut their losses on him now.

He showed excellent form while at PSV, and at 19 he has a lot more development to do.

However, if he continues to struggle with his off-field attitude, he would likely end his career having underachieved.